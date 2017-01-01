Does BHIM’s launch impose any threat to Paytm? What happens next in this digital race is something only time will speak of.
Fear Of Uncertain Foreverhood
The constant fear of foreverhood has not let any of us live our present.
Veteran Actor Om Puri Leaves Indian Cinema Forever
Veteran actor Om Puri passes away, leaving a void forever in Bollywood.
Chemistry Of Kashmir
Concepts of exothermic reactions are easily seen in the constantly heated environment of Kashmir. Since partition,heat in the air couldn’t be lessened.
A Short Essay, Article On Demonetization And Its Impact
Demonetizationt will abridge the gap between the haves and the have nots. However, there may be some difficulties for a couple of months.
Demonetization Of Indian Currency; What Next?
The growth rate will after demonetization ultimately depend not just on better management of the economy but also on drastic check on corrupt practices.
What Does Mamata’s Silence Over Dhulagarh Riot Hint At?
Communalism is rampant in Bengal, media coverage is less though. And Bengal’s govt. has always been and is, like in Dulagarh riots, ignorant towards it.
Shoe Hurled At Kejriwal And He Again Blames Modi
How insensible was it of Kejriwal to blame Modi for conducting the recent shoe-attack on him at his rally in Rohtak!
Dard-E-Dastaan Of Akhilesh After Mulayam Dismissed Him
Ever since Mulayam Singh released the list of candidates for upcoming Assemble election in UP, Akhilesh has been on fire.
7 Dangerous Side Effects Of Skipping Your Breakfast
Skipping breakfast can be real detrimental for one’s health. One may not realize but it’s a slow damaging process for our body.
Towering Statue Of Shivaji In Mumbai – Is It At All The Need?
The day since Modi laid the foundation stone of Shivaji Memorial off the Mumbai city’s coast, variety of retorts have been hurled against this project.
Know That ‘Good Looks’ Need Not Mean’ Good Qualities’!
Everything that glitters is not gold. Just because the vegetables are appealing to your eyes doesn’t mean they are healthy.Say no to artificially ripening.
Do Liquor Banned Indian States Need To Repeal Liquor Ban?
All major and developed countries have at one time tried to implement prohibition on drinking. All these countries have finally repealed the laws.
The Real Reason How & Why Chandragupta Maurya Could Unify Almost All of India!
Check out the reasons How and Why Chandragupta Maurya could unify almost all of India!
All about the Secret Society of Emperor Ashoka
All about the Secret Society of Emperor Ashoka – Know the facts, the mysteries!!
A Movement – To Eradicate Deep Rooted Poverty, Illiteracy & Corruption
The International Organization for Educational Development – IOED has its innovative approach towards uprotting poverty, illiteracy and corruption.Know how.
Taj Mahal, Aleppo And Our Future!
God gave Muslims a large part of His world to test what they do with their power & resources but they failed.Is Aleppo’s state one of the repercussions?
“Sunburn” to Heartburn – Indians Under The Vigilatne Seize
In a democratic country, you can’t always have your way into other’s courtyard. In other words, cancelling ‘Sunburn’ is not at all justified.
