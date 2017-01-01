America

Deserves Trump !!

Punishment As Tool For Social Reforms

Punishment As Tool For Social Reforms

Bootleggers and alcoholic who raise hell at home has to be distinguished from social drinking and punishment should be discriminatory.

Bootleggers and alcoholic who raise hell at home has to be distinguished from social drinking and punishment should be discriminatory.

CURE FOR PERVERTED SEX

CURE FOR PERVERTED SEX

Such crimes will continue in Bengaluru if action is not taken with proper thoughts and direction.

Such crimes will continue in Bengaluru if action is not taken with proper thoughts and direction.

Black Money Row: Winning The War Or Showing The Weakness

Black Money Row: Winning The War Or Showing The Weakness

While opposition is targeting PM for not fulfilling his promise, ruling govt. has always maintained that concrete action is being taken to curb this menace.

While opposition is targeting PM for not fulfilling his promise, ruling govt. has always maintained that concrete action is being taken to curb this menace.

Spirituality – Why And What ???

Spirituality – Why And What ???

Where does our identity actually lie ? Who really are we ? Can spirituality help us know ourselves better?

Where does our identity actually lie ? Who really are we ? Can spirituality help us know ourselves better?

Achievements (Some) Of Modiji Led NDA Govt In 2.6 yrs

Achievements (Some) Of Modiji Led NDA Govt In 2.6 yrs

It is been more than two and half years since Modi’s regime and he has terrifically good for the country. India is changing. Yes, for good.

It is been more than two and half years since Modi’s regime and he has terrifically good for the country. India is changing. Yes, for good.

Bengaluru Molestation: How To Avoid ?

Bengaluru Molestation: How To Avoid ?

Punishment to the criminal does not mean any thing to the violated women who already underwent the trauma of molestation.’ What to do then?

Punishment to the criminal does not mean any thing to the violated women who already underwent the trauma of molestation.’ What to do then?

Are You An Angry Young Man?

Are You An Angry Young Man?

Is anger self manageable? Yes. Definitely it’s self manageable by adapting these few tips.

Is anger self manageable? Yes. Definitely it’s self manageable by adapting these few tips.

Spiritual Connection Between God And Gold

Spiritual Connection Between God And Gold

Look at the spelling of the two words God & Gold.You at once notice that the difference between them is only in the letter ‘l’.What is the connection then?

Look at the spelling of the two words God & Gold.You at once notice that the difference between them is only in the letter ‘l’.What is the connection then?

The Flip Side Of Charismatic Leadership

The Flip Side Of Charismatic Leadership

The charismatic leaders create too much opposition and in the long run they all fail and lose power.

The charismatic leaders create too much opposition and in the long run they all fail and lose power.

Didi’s Tolerance For Imam-likes Harbingers Doomed Bengal

Didi’s Tolerance For Imam-likes Harbingers Doomed Bengal

Mamata’s silence instead of condemning Imam Barkati’s invective remarks against someone as significant as PM Modi is not just bearable.

Mamata’s silence instead of condemning Imam Barkati’s invective remarks against someone as significant as PM Modi is not just bearable.

Does Sleeping Empty Stomach Befit Our National Heroes?

Does Sleeping Empty Stomach Befit Our National Heroes?

Improper fooding along the LOC line is a shame to our nation. What more than this could be ignoble to India’s honour!

Improper fooding along the LOC line is a shame to our nation. What more than this could be ignoble to India’s honour!

Where Would The Race Between Paytm And BHIM End Up?

Where Would The Race Between Paytm And BHIM End Up?

Does BHIM’s launch impose any threat to Paytm? What happens next in this digital race is something only time will speak of.

Does BHIM’s launch impose any threat to Paytm? What happens next in this digital race is something only time will speak of.

Fear Of Uncertain Foreverhood

Fear Of Uncertain Foreverhood

The constant fear of foreverhood has not let any of us live our present.

The constant fear of foreverhood has not let any of us live our present.

1 2 3 4 5 >»
blog comments powered by Disqus