Punishment to the criminal does not mean any thing to the violated women who already underwent the trauma of molestation.’ What to do then?
Are You An Angry Young Man?
Is anger self manageable? Yes. Definitely it’s self manageable by adapting these few tips.
Aha! Achche Din!! India at the Dawn of “0 A.D.”
Happy 0 ‘A.D.’! Jai ‘Digital’ Hind! Wand Hey Math Ram!
Spiritual Connection Between God And Gold
Look at the spelling of the two words God & Gold.You at once notice that the difference between them is only in the letter ‘l’.What is the connection then?
The Flip Side Of Charismatic Leadership
The charismatic leaders create too much opposition and in the long run they all fail and lose power.
Didi’s Tolerance For Imam-likes Harbingers Doomed Bengal
Mamata’s silence instead of condemning Imam Barkati’s invective remarks against someone as significant as PM Modi is not just bearable.
Kejriwal’s Interference In Modi’s Personal Life is Pointless
Kejriwal’s hellbent attitude to scoff at Modi fetches him nothing fruitful. Shame to see such a mocker in a Chief Minister!
Does Sleeping Empty Stomach Befit Our National Heroes?
Improper fooding along the LOC line is a shame to our nation. What more than this could be ignoble to India’s honour!
Where Would The Race Between Paytm And BHIM End Up?
Does BHIM’s launch impose any threat to Paytm? What happens next in this digital race is something only time will speak of.
Fear Of Uncertain Foreverhood
The constant fear of foreverhood has not let any of us live our present.
Veteran Actor Om Puri Leaves Indian Cinema Forever
Veteran actor Om Puri passes away, leaving a void forever in Bollywood.
Chemistry Of Kashmir
Concepts of exothermic reactions are easily seen in the constantly heated environment of Kashmir. Since partition,heat in the air couldn’t be lessened.
A Short Essay, Article On Demonetization And Its Impact
Demonetizationt will abridge the gap between the haves and the have nots. However, there may be some difficulties for a couple of months.
Demonetization Of Indian Currency; What Next?
The growth rate will after demonetization ultimately depend not just on better management of the economy but also on drastic check on corrupt practices.
What Does Mamata’s Silence Over Dhulagarh Riot Hint At?
Communalism is rampant in Bengal, media coverage is less though. And Bengal’s govt. has always been and is, like in Dulagarh riots, ignorant towards it.
Shoe Hurled At Kejriwal And He Again Blames Modi
How insensible was it of Kejriwal to blame Modi for conducting the recent shoe-attack on him at his rally in Rohtak!
Dard-E-Dastaan Of Akhilesh After Mulayam Dismissed Him
Ever since Mulayam Singh released the list of candidates for upcoming Assemble election in UP, Akhilesh has been on fire.
7 Dangerous Side Effects Of Skipping Your Breakfast
Skipping breakfast can be real detrimental for one’s health. One may not realize but it’s a slow damaging process for our body.
